Short Interest in Aditxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTX) Drops By 83.8%

Aditxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 235,600 shares, a decline of 83.8% from the September 15th total of 1,450,000 shares. Approximately 10.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,450,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Aditxt Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADTX traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $3.12. The stock had a trading volume of 44,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 855,376. Aditxt has a twelve month low of $2.58 and a twelve month high of $136.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.04.

Aditxt (NASDAQ:ADTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($6.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.50 by ($12.00). The firm had revenue of $0.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.44 million. Equities research analysts predict that Aditxt will post -12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Dawson James downgraded shares of Aditxt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Aditxt stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Aditxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTX – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 495,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.90% of Aditxt as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 4.81% of the company’s stock.

Aditxt, Inc, a biotech company, develops technologies focuses on improving the health of the immune system through immune mapping and reprogramming. It develops AditxtScore that allows individuals to understand, manage, and monitor their immune profiles in order to be informed about attacks on or by their immune system; and Apoptotic DNA Immunotherapy, a nucleic acid-based technology that utilizes an approach that mimics the way the body naturally induces tolerance to its own tissues.

