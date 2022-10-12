Short Interest in American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) Declines By 83.3%

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decrease of 83.3% from the September 15th total of 9,600 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 19,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

American Shared Hospital Services Stock Performance

Shares of American Shared Hospital Services stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,502. American Shared Hospital Services has a one year low of $2.08 and a one year high of $3.18.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Shared Hospital Services

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in American Shared Hospital Services stock. Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new position in American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 37,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000. Financial Counselors Inc. owned approximately 0.61% of American Shared Hospital Services at the end of the most recent reporting period.

American Shared Hospital Services Company Profile

American Shared Hospital Services leases radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to health care providers. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.

