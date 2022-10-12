Short Interest in American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVCT) Drops By 90.2%

American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVCT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 931,300 shares, a decline of 90.2% from the September 15th total of 9,490,000 shares. Approximately 15.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,920,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

American Virtual Cloud Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AVCT traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,809,045. American Virtual Cloud Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.65 and a 1 year high of $46.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.77.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Virtual Cloud Technologies

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in American Virtual Cloud Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in American Virtual Cloud Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. XTX Topco Ltd grew its position in American Virtual Cloud Technologies by 628.9% during the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 113,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 98,116 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in American Virtual Cloud Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $152,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in American Virtual Cloud Technologies by 34.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 321,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 82,584 shares during the period.

About American Virtual Cloud Technologies

American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc, a pure-play cloud communications and collaboration company, provides cloud-based enterprise services worldwide. The company's Kandy cloud communications platform is a cloud-based, real-time communications platform, which offers proprietary unified communications as a service, communications platform as a service, contact center as a service, Microsoft Teams Direct Routing as a Service, and SIP Trunking as a Service capabilities.

