Short Interest in AVVAA World Health Care Products, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVVH) Rises By 900.0%

AVVAA World Health Care Products, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVVH – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 900.0% from the September 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,521,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
AVVAA World Health Care Products Price Performance
Shares of AVVH traded up 0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting 0.00. The company had a trading volume of 15,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,376,774. AVVAA World Health Care Products has a 1-year low of 0.00 and a 1-year high of 0.05.
About AVVAA World Health Care Products
