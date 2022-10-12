Short Interest in CannaGrow Holdings, Inc (OTCMKTS:CGRW) Drops By 94.9%

CannaGrow Holdings, Inc (OTCMKTS:CGRW – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decrease of 94.9% from the September 15th total of 41,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 180,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

CannaGrow Price Performance

Shares of CannaGrow stock opened at $0.02 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.03. CannaGrow has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.09.

About CannaGrow

CannaGrow Holdings, Inc develops, designs, and builds grow facilities for legal cannabis industry in the State of Colorado. It offers design, permitting, development and construction, site management, staffing, research, and other professional services. The company was formerly known as BizAuctions, Inc and changed its name to CannaGrow Holdings, Inc in November 2014.

