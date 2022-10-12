Short Interest in CannaGrow Holdings, Inc (OTCMKTS:CGRW) Drops By 94.9%

CannaGrow Holdings, Inc (OTCMKTS:CGRW – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decrease of 94.9% from the September 15th total of 41,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 180,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
CannaGrow Price Performance
Shares of CannaGrow stock opened at $0.02 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.03. CannaGrow has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.09.
About CannaGrow
