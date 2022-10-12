Short Interest in Capstone Companies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAPC) Drops By 97.4%

Capstone Companies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAPC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 97.4% from the September 15th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 95,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Capstone Companies Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CAPC traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.10. The company had a trading volume of 8,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,322. Capstone Companies has a 1 year low of $0.07 and a 1 year high of $1.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 million, a P/E ratio of -3.17 and a beta of -0.03.

Capstone Companies Company Profile

Capstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells consumer home light-emitting diode (LED) lighting products for indoor and outdoor applications worldwide. Its lighting products include connected surfaces-smart mirrors, standard rectangular wardrobe/fitness mirrors, LED puck lights, LED under cabinet light bars, LED motion sensor lights, Eco-i-Lites, wireless remote-control outlets, and wireless remote-controlled LED accent lights.

