Short Interest in Carbios SAS (OTCMKTS:COOSF) Grows By 450.0%

Carbios SAS (OTCMKTS:COOSF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 450.0% from the September 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Carbios SAS Stock Down 5.5 %

Shares of Carbios SAS stock traded down $1.05 on Wednesday, reaching $18.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 450 shares, compared to its average volume of 481. Carbios SAS has a 52-week low of $18.02 and a 52-week high of $47.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.07.

Get Carbios SAS alerts:

About Carbios SAS

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Carbios SAS, a green chemistry company, develops industrial bioprocesses for the biodegradation and bio recycling of polymers in France. The company engages in the production of EVANESTO, an enzymatic biodegradation solution for polylactic acid (PLA) based single-use plastics; and enzymatic recycling of polyethylene terephthalate (PET).

Receive News & Ratings for Carbios SAS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carbios SAS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.