Short Interest in Churchill Capital Corp V (NYSE:CCV) Rises By 221.9%

Churchill Capital Corp V (NYSE:CCV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 547,300 shares, a growth of 221.9% from the September 15th total of 170,000 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 122,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days.

Churchill Capital Corp V Stock Performance

Shares of CCV stock remained flat at $9.93 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,230. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.85. Churchill Capital Corp V has a 12 month low of $9.71 and a 12 month high of $10.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Churchill Capital Corp V

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp V during the first quarter worth about $80,000. Cutler Group LP grew its holdings in shares of Churchill Capital Corp V by 27.6% during the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 9,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 2,051 shares during the last quarter. Dryden Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp V during the first quarter worth about $98,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp V during the first quarter worth about $249,000. Finally, Fountainhead AM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp V during the second quarter worth about $261,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.52% of the company’s stock.

About Churchill Capital Corp V

Churchill Capital Corp V does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as One Judith Acquisition Corp. Churchill Capital Corp V was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

