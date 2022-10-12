Short Interest in CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION) Declines By 69.0%

CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,000 shares, a drop of 69.0% from the September 15th total of 48,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 257,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of CION Investment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $11.50 to $9.50 in a research report on Monday, July 25th.

Insider Activity at CION Investment

In other news, insider Gregg A. Bresner bought 5,000 shares of CION Investment stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.29 per share, with a total value of $51,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,718.71. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 12,640 shares of company stock worth $130,680. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of CION Investment

CION Investment Trading Up 1.3 %

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CION. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in CION Investment by 123.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 737,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,414,000 after acquiring an additional 407,899 shares during the last quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP lifted its stake in CION Investment by 69.7% during the second quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 669,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,824,000 after purchasing an additional 275,010 shares during the last quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC bought a new stake in CION Investment during the second quarter worth approximately $4,865,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in CION Investment in the second quarter worth approximately $4,190,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of CION Investment by 65.4% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 334,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after buying an additional 132,369 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.75% of the company’s stock.

CION traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 201,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,969. CION Investment has a fifty-two week low of $7.83 and a fifty-two week high of $15.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $482.43 million and a PE ratio of 10.08.

CION Investment (NYSE:CION – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $43.55 million for the quarter. CION Investment had a net margin of 28.35% and a return on equity of 8.30%.

CION Investment Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This is a boost from CION Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.64%. CION Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 147.62%.

CION Investment Company Profile

CION Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in investments in senior secured loans, including unitranche loans, First Lien, second lien loans, long-term subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans; equity interests such as warrants or options; and corporate bonds; and other debt securities in middle-market companies.

