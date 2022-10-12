Short Interest in CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION) Declines By 69.0%

CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CIONGet Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,000 shares, a drop of 69.0% from the September 15th total of 48,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 257,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of CION Investment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $11.50 to $9.50 in a research report on Monday, July 25th.

Insider Activity at CION Investment

In other news, insider Gregg A. Bresner bought 5,000 shares of CION Investment stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.29 per share, with a total value of $51,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,718.71. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 12,640 shares of company stock worth $130,680. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of CION Investment

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CION. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in CION Investment by 123.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 737,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,414,000 after acquiring an additional 407,899 shares during the last quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP lifted its stake in CION Investment by 69.7% during the second quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 669,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,824,000 after purchasing an additional 275,010 shares during the last quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC bought a new stake in CION Investment during the second quarter worth approximately $4,865,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in CION Investment in the second quarter worth approximately $4,190,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of CION Investment by 65.4% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 334,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after buying an additional 132,369 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.75% of the company’s stock.

CION Investment Trading Up 1.3 %

CION traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 201,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,969. CION Investment has a fifty-two week low of $7.83 and a fifty-two week high of $15.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $482.43 million and a PE ratio of 10.08.

CION Investment (NYSE:CIONGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $43.55 million for the quarter. CION Investment had a net margin of 28.35% and a return on equity of 8.30%.

CION Investment Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This is a boost from CION Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.64%. CION Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 147.62%.

CION Investment Company Profile

CION Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in investments in senior secured loans, including unitranche loans, First Lien, second lien loans, long-term subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans; equity interests such as warrants or options; and corporate bonds; and other debt securities in middle-market companies.

