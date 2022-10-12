Short Interest in GBT Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTCH) Grows By 56,900.0%

GBT Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTCH – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 57,000 shares, a growth of 56,900.0% from the September 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,020,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
GBT Technologies Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:GTCH opened at $0.00 on Wednesday. GBT Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.42.
About GBT Technologies
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on GBT Technologies (GTCH)
- Institutional Investors Are Buying These Two Stocks
- Put Pep In Your Portfolio With Low-Beta Pepsico
- Is Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. a Q4 Winner?
- Why All the Buzz Around These 3 Stocks?
- 3 Oil Stocks That Are Heating Back Up
Receive News & Ratings for GBT Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GBT Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.