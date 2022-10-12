Short Interest in GBT Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTCH) Grows By 56,900.0%

GBT Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTCH – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 57,000 shares, a growth of 56,900.0% from the September 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,020,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

GBT Technologies Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:GTCH opened at $0.00 on Wednesday. GBT Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.42.

Get GBT Technologies alerts:

About GBT Technologies

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

GBT Technologies Inc develops Internet of Things (IoT) and artificial intelligence (AI) enabled networking and tracking technologies. The company's technologies include wireless mesh network technology platform and fixed solutions. It also develops intelligent human body vitals devices, asset-tracking IoT, and wireless mesh networks.

Receive News & Ratings for GBT Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GBT Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.