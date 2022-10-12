Short Interest in Global Tech Industries Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTII) Rises By 330.1%

Global Tech Industries Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTII – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,010,600 shares, a growth of 330.1% from the September 15th total of 467,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,895,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

GTII stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.28. 2,296,840 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 553,042. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.59 and its 200-day moving average is $1.40. Global Tech Industries Group has a 12 month low of $0.43 and a 12 month high of $8.97.

Global Tech Industries Group, Inc operates an online cryptocurrency trading platform in the United States. It operates Beyond Blockchain, a cryptocurrency trading platform, which allows multi-currency clearing and direct settlements in Bitcoin, Ethereum, Tether, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, Bitcoin SV, Aave, Compound, Uniswap, Chainlink, and Yearn Finance.

