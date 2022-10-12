Short Interest in Imperium Technology Group Limited (OTCMKTS:IPGGF) Declines By 97.8%

Imperium Technology Group Limited (OTCMKTS:IPGGF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 97.8% from the September 15th total of 31,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 73,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Imperium Technology Group Stock Performance

Shares of IPGGF traded up 0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching 0.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,582. Imperium Technology Group has a 1-year low of 0.82 and a 1-year high of 4.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of 1.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 1.85.

Imperium Technology Group Company Profile

Imperium Technology Group Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells household furnishing products and accessories. The company operates through six segments: Game Publishing, Cloud Computing and Data Storage, Esports, Household Products, Property Investment, and Money Lending. It produces stainless steel home furnishing products for kitchens and bathrooms; and offers diversified financial products, including personal loans, home mortgages, equity financing and mortgage, and corporate finance.

