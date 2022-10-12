Short Interest in Imperium Technology Group Limited (OTCMKTS:IPGGF) Declines By 97.8%

Imperium Technology Group Limited (OTCMKTS:IPGGF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 97.8% from the September 15th total of 31,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 73,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Imperium Technology Group Stock Performance
Shares of IPGGF traded up 0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching 0.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,582. Imperium Technology Group has a 1-year low of 0.82 and a 1-year high of 4.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of 1.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 1.85.
Imperium Technology Group Company Profile
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Imperium Technology Group (IPGGF)
- Put Pep In Your Portfolio With Low-Beta Pepsico
- Institutional Investors Are Buying These Two Stocks
- Apple’s Price Targets Are Changing
- Is Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. a Q4 Winner?
- 3 Oil Stocks That Are Heating Back Up
Receive News & Ratings for Imperium Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperium Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.