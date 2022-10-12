Short Interest in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI) Drops By 74.4%

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a decrease of 74.4% from the September 15th total of 32,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 106,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II during the 2nd quarter worth $77,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II during the 2nd quarter worth $90,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new position in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II during the 2nd quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II during the 2nd quarter worth $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.07% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSEAMERICAN:VKI traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $8.32. 69,708 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,042. Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II has a 1-year low of $8.03 and a 1-year high of $12.48.

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II Dividend Announcement

About Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.0418 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th.

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

