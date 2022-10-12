Short Interest in Itafos Inc. (OTCMKTS:MBCF) Drops By 90.0%

Itafos Inc. (OTCMKTS:MBCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 90.0% from the September 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Itafos Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:MBCF remained flat at $1.42 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 5,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,403. Itafos has a 12-month low of $0.90 and a 12-month high of $3.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.62 and its 200-day moving average is $1.84.
Itafos Company Profile
