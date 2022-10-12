Short Interest in Itafos Inc. (OTCMKTS:MBCF) Drops By 90.0%

Itafos Inc. (OTCMKTS:MBCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 90.0% from the September 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Itafos Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:MBCF remained flat at $1.42 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 5,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,403. Itafos has a 12-month low of $0.90 and a 12-month high of $3.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.62 and its 200-day moving average is $1.84.

Itafos Company Profile

Itafos Inc operates as a phosphate and specialty fertilizer platform company. The company produces and sells monoammonium phosphate (MAP), MAP with micronutrients, superphosphoric acid, merchant grade phosphoric acid, ammonium polyphosphate, single superphosphate (SSP), SSP with micronutrients, and sulfuric acid.

