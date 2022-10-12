Short Interest in Kasikornbank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KPCPY) Increases By 2,560.0%

Kasikornbank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KPCPY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, a growth of 2,560.0% from the September 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Kasikornbank Public Price Performance

Shares of KPCPY stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.83. 7,337 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,123. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.25 and its 200-day moving average is $16.71. Kasikornbank Public has a 52 week low of $14.60 and a 52 week high of $21.27.

Kasikornbank Public Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were issued a dividend of $0.0442 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 6th.

Kasikornbank Public Company Profile

Kasikornbank Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Thailand and internationally. The company's personal banking products and services include savings, current, fixed deposit, and foreign currency accounts; personal, home, and auto loans; debit and credit cards; life and non-life insurance products; investment products, such as mutual funds, stocks, and derivatives/futures exchange; money transfer and bill payment, cheque and draft, and foreign exchange services; and digital banking services.

