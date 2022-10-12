Short Interest in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGAC) Declines By 97.3%

Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGAC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,100 shares, a decline of 97.3% from the September 15th total of 715,600 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 230,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I Stock Performance

Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I stock remained flat at $9.95 during midday trading on Wednesday. 16,368 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 181,127. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.85. Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I has a 12-month low of $9.69 and a 12-month high of $9.95.

Get Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I during the 2nd quarter worth about $117,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I by 2,412.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 15,100 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I during the 2nd quarter worth about $226,000. 68.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I Company Profile

Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It seeks opportunities in the subsectors of healthcare, technology, energy transition, and financial and consumer sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.