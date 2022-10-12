Short Interest in Nippon Steel Co. (OTCMKTS:NPSCY) Rises By 630.5%

Nippon Steel Co. (OTCMKTS:NPSCY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 43,100 shares, a growth of 630.5% from the September 15th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 90,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Nippon Steel Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Nippon Steel stock traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $14.40. The company had a trading volume of 17,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,313. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.66. The firm has a market cap of $13.68 billion, a PE ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.01. Nippon Steel has a 52-week low of $13.52 and a 52-week high of $19.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Get Nippon Steel alerts:

Nippon Steel (OTCMKTS:NPSCY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.81 billion for the quarter. Nippon Steel had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 17.69%.

Nippon Steel Company Profile

Nippon Steel Corporation engages in steelmaking and steel fabrication, engineering and construction, chemicals and materials, and system solutions businesses in Japan and internationally. The company's steelmaking and steel fabrication business offers steel plates, sheets, and slags; bar and rod materials; structural steel; pipes and tubes; titanium and stainless products; and railway, automotive, and machinery parts for applications in automotive, energy, infrastructure, and consumer electronics markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nippon Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nippon Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.