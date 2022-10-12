Short Interest in Nubia Brand International Corp. (NASDAQ:NUBIU) Decreases By 85.7%

Nubia Brand International Corp. (NASDAQ:NUBIU – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 85.7% from the September 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Nubia Brand International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,895,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nubia Brand International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,000,000. Starboard Value LP purchased a new position in shares of Nubia Brand International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,887,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new position in shares of Nubia Brand International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,635,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nubia Brand International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,002,000.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.06. Nubia Brand International has a one year low of $9.94 and a one year high of $10.50.

Nubia Brand International Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify, acquire, and build a business operating in the wireless telecommunications sphere.

