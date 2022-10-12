Short Interest in Old Point Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPOF) Increases By 790.5%

Old Point Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPOF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,700 shares, an increase of 790.5% from the September 15th total of 2,100 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days.

Institutional Trading of Old Point Financial

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OPOF. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Old Point Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Old Point Financial by 10.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,076 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 2,122 shares in the last quarter. Western Standard LLC raised its position in Old Point Financial by 26.7% during the first quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 60,633 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 12,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A raised its position in Old Point Financial by 4.3% during the second quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 200,212 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,061,000 after acquiring an additional 8,238 shares in the last quarter. 37.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Old Point Financial alerts:

Old Point Financial Stock Performance

Shares of OPOF remained flat at $27.05 during midday trading on Wednesday. 91 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,396. Old Point Financial has a one year low of $20.50 and a one year high of $29.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.07. The company has a market capitalization of $135.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78 and a beta of 0.53.

Old Point Financial Announces Dividend

Old Point Financial ( NASDAQ:OPOF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.82 million during the quarter. Old Point Financial had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 6.44%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 6th. Old Point Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.11%.

Old Point Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Old Point Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Old Point National Bank of Phoebus that provides consumer, mortgage, and business banking services for individual and commercial customers in Virginia. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and demand deposits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Old Point Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Point Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.