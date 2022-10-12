Short Interest in Potash America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTAM) Expands By 23,100.0%

Potash America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTAM – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,200 shares, an increase of 23,100.0% from the September 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,369,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Potash America Price Performance
OTCMKTS PTAM remained flat at $0.00 on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 269,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,752,517. Potash America has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.03.
About Potash America
