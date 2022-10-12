Short Interest in Rakuten Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKUNY) Declines By 84.9%

Rakuten Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKUNY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,200 shares, a drop of 84.9% from the September 15th total of 93,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 204,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Rakuten Group Trading Down 2.7 %

OTCMKTS RKUNY traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $4.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,184. Rakuten Group has a 52-week low of $4.20 and a 52-week high of $11.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.49. The firm has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 1.08.

Rakuten Group (OTCMKTS:RKUNY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter. Rakuten Group had a negative net margin of 13.45% and a negative return on equity of 21.94%.

About Rakuten Group

Rakuten Group, Inc offers internet services in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: Internet Services, FinTech, and Mobile segments. The Internet Services segment operates Rakuten Ichiba, an internet shopping mall; Rakuten Books, an online bookstore; Rakuten Travel, an internet travel site; Rakuten Gora, an online golf course reservation service; Rakuten Fashion, an online fashion store; Rakuma, a flea market app; Rakuten Rewards, which offers online cash-back services; and Rakuten 24, an internet shopping site that sells medical supplies and daily necessities.

