Short Interest in Rubis (OTCMKTS:RUBSF) Drops By 75.0%

Rubis (OTCMKTS:RUBSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 75.0% from the September 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Oddo Bhf upgraded Rubis from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th.

Get Rubis alerts:

Rubis Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:RUBSF remained flat at $20.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.36. Rubis has a 52 week low of $20.95 and a 52 week high of $34.40.

Rubis Company Profile

Rubis, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of bulk liquid storage facilities and distribution of petroleum products in Europe, Africa, and the Caribbean. The company operates in two divisions, Retail & Marketing and Support & Services, It operates terminals that provide bulk liquid storage facilities for petroleum products, chemical products, biofuels, fertilizers, molasses, edible oils, and agri-food products; and trades in and distributes fuels, liquefied gases, bitumen, commercial fuel oil, aviation and marine fuel, and lubricants, as well as butane and propane.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rubis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rubis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.