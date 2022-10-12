Short Interest in SGL Carbon SE (OTCMKTS:SGLFF) Expands By 943.0%

SGL Carbon SE (OTCMKTS:SGLFF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 364,000 shares, a growth of 943.0% from the September 15th total of 34,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3,640.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SGLFF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of SGL Carbon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €8.20 ($8.37) target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of SGL Carbon from €8.10 ($8.27) to €8.40 ($8.57) in a research report on Thursday, September 8th.

SGL Carbon Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:SGLFF remained flat at $6.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. SGL Carbon has a 1 year low of $5.14 and a 1 year high of $10.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.49.

SGL Carbon Company Profile

SGL Carbon SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of carbon fiber and specialty graphite products in Germany, rest of Europe, the United States, China, Asia, Latin America, Africa, and Australia. The company operates in Graphite Solutions; Process Technology; Caron Fibers; and Composite Solutions segment.

