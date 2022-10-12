Short Interest in Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) Rises By 1,060.0%

Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMSNY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, a growth of 1,060.0% from the September 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TMSNY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Temenos from CHF 90 to CHF 80 in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Barclays cut their price target on Temenos from CHF 79 to CHF 63 in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Temenos from CHF 125 to CHF 110 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Temenos from CHF 89 to CHF 74.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Temenos from CHF 95 to CHF 86 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.14.

Temenos Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of TMSNY traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $63.77. The stock had a trading volume of 12,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,287. Temenos has a 12 month low of $63.57 and a 12 month high of $168.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $77.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.67.

About Temenos

Temenos AG develops, markets, and sells integrated banking software systems to banking and other financial institutions worldwide. The company provides Temenos Transact, a banking solution that offers banking software, and data and analytics; and Temenos Payments, a payment solution that gives banks real-time control, customer service experience, and cost efficiencies and risk management solutions.

