Short Interest in thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) Rises By 2,190.0%

thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TKAMY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 68,700 shares, a growth of 2,190.0% from the September 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 55,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.
thyssenkrupp Stock Down 1.7 %
Shares of TKAMY traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,347. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.95. thyssenkrupp has a 52 week low of $4.08 and a 52 week high of $12.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.
thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.77 billion. thyssenkrupp had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 6.94%. On average, equities research analysts predict that thyssenkrupp will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
thyssenkrupp Company Profile
thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems, as well as automation solutions for the automotive industry.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on thyssenkrupp (TKAMY)
- Institutional Investors Are Buying These Two Stocks
- Apple’s Price Targets Are Changing
- Put Pep In Your Portfolio With Low-Beta Pepsico
- Is Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. a Q4 Winner?
- 3 Oil Stocks That Are Heating Back Up
Receive News & Ratings for thyssenkrupp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for thyssenkrupp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.