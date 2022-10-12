Short Interest in thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) Rises By 2,190.0%

thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TKAMY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 68,700 shares, a growth of 2,190.0% from the September 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 55,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

thyssenkrupp Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of TKAMY traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,347. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.95. thyssenkrupp has a 52 week low of $4.08 and a 52 week high of $12.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.77 billion. thyssenkrupp had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 6.94%. On average, equities research analysts predict that thyssenkrupp will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

thyssenkrupp Company Profile

Several research firms recently weighed in on TKAMY. DZ Bank lowered shares of thyssenkrupp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €5.80 ($5.92) target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of thyssenkrupp from €17.00 ($17.35) to €12.00 ($12.24) in a report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of thyssenkrupp from €8.80 ($8.98) to €8.20 ($8.37) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of thyssenkrupp in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, thyssenkrupp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.90.

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems, as well as automation solutions for the automotive industry.

