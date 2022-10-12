Short Interest in TransCode Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNAZ) Expands By 565.5%

TransCode Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNAZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 38,600 shares, a growth of 565.5% from the September 15th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RNAZ. Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of TransCode Therapeutics by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 324,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 28,617 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in TransCode Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc increased its holdings in TransCode Therapeutics by 24.9% in the first quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 19,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,987 shares during the period. 16.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TransCode Therapeutics Trading Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ RNAZ traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $1.17. 4,618 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,611. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.19 and a 200-day moving average of $1.71. TransCode Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.98 and a 52 week high of $3.46. The stock has a market cap of $15.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.34.

TransCode Therapeutics Company Profile

TransCode Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RNAZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that TransCode Therapeutics will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

TransCode Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of drugs and diagnostics for treating and identifying metastatic disease. Its lead therapeutic candidate, TTX-MC138, is a preclinical stage product for the treatment of metastatic cancer. The company's products in preclinical programs include TTX-siPDL1, an siRNA-based modulator of programmed death-ligand 1; TTX-siLIN28B, an siRNA-based inhibitor of RNA-binding protein LIN28B.

