Short Interest in Turmalina Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:TBXXF) Rises By 410.0%

Turmalina Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:TBXXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a growth of 410.0% from the September 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Turmalina Metals Stock Down 11.0 %

Shares of Turmalina Metals stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.19. 10,413 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,920. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.31. Turmalina Metals has a 1-year low of $0.17 and a 1-year high of $0.53.

Turmalina Metals Company Profile

Turmalina Metals Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral resource properties in South America. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its principal property is the San Francisco project covering 34,651 hectares located in San Juan Province, Argentina.

