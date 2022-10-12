Short Interest in Turmalina Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:TBXXF) Rises By 410.0%

Turmalina Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:TBXXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a growth of 410.0% from the September 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Turmalina Metals Stock Down 11.0 %
Shares of Turmalina Metals stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.19. 10,413 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,920. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.31. Turmalina Metals has a 1-year low of $0.17 and a 1-year high of $0.53.
Turmalina Metals Company Profile
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Turmalina Metals (TBXXF)
