Short Interest in Uponor Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPNRF) Grows By 1,000.0%

Uponor Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPNRF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 1,000.0% from the September 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.0 days.
Uponor Oyj Price Performance
UPNRF remained flat at $12.83 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.79. Uponor Oyj has a 52-week low of $12.83 and a 52-week high of $12.83.
Uponor Oyj Company Profile
