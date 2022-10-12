Short Interest in Uponor Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPNRF) Grows By 1,000.0%

Uponor Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPNRF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 1,000.0% from the September 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.0 days.

Uponor Oyj Price Performance

UPNRF remained flat at $12.83 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.79. Uponor Oyj has a 52-week low of $12.83 and a 52-week high of $12.83.

Uponor Oyj Company Profile

Uponor Oyj provides plumbing, indoor climate, and infrastructure solutions in Europe and North America. The company operates through three segments: Building Solutions – Europe, Building Solutions – North America, and Uponor Infra. It offers drinking water delivery systems, including plastic plumbing pipe systems, multi-layer composite pipe systems for residential buildings, commercial and public buildings; underfloor heating and cooling, comprising floor integrated underfloor heating systems, water based floor heating, and electric underfloor heating for new buildings and renovation projects; wall heating and cooling systems radiant heating and cooling via the wall, for wet and dry plaster installation systems in new buildings and renovation projects.

