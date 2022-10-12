Short Interest in Valeo SE (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) Expands By 9,121.4%

Valeo SE (OTCMKTS:VLEEY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 129,100 shares, an increase of 9,121.4% from the September 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 285,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Valeo Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of VLEEY stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 213,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,643. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.57. Valeo has a 1-year low of $7.32 and a 1-year high of $16.87.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cheuvreux downgraded shares of Valeo from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Societe Generale increased their price target on shares of Valeo from €19.00 ($19.39) to €21.00 ($21.43) in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays cut shares of Valeo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Valeo from €24.00 ($24.49) to €22.00 ($22.45) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.71.

About Valeo

Valeo SE designs, produces, and sells components, systems, and services for automakers in France, other European countries, Africa, North America, South America, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Comfort & Driving Assistance Systems, Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, and Visibility Systems.

