Short Interest in Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT) Rises By 470.9%

Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 524,700 shares, a growth of 470.9% from the September 15th total of 91,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 72,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.2 days. Approximately 9.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Xtant Medical Stock Up 8.6 %

Shares of XTNT stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,595. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.51 million, a PE ratio of -7.60 and a beta of 0.70. Xtant Medical has a twelve month low of $0.43 and a twelve month high of $1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

Xtant Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Xtant Medical had a negative return on equity of 26.49% and a negative net margin of 14.31%. The firm had revenue of $15.28 million for the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Xtant Medical

In related news, Director Stavros G. Vizirgianakis bought 2,264,861 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.48 per share, for a total transaction of $1,087,133.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,850,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,808,343.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Xtant Medical stock. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 40,744 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. 92.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xtant Medical Company Profile

Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets regenerative medicine products and medical devices for orthopedic and neurological surgeons in the United States and internationally. Its biomaterial products include OsteoSponge that provides a natural scaffold for cellular in-growth and exposes bone-forming proteins to the healing environment; OsteoSponge SC that fills bony defects in the subchondral region of joints; OsteoSelect DBM Putty for osteoinductive bone growth; OsteoSelect PLUS DBM Putty for use as a bone void filler and bone graft substitute in the pelvis, extremities, and posterolateral spine; OsteoFactor, which contains various proteins and peptides that support bone formation and remodeling; OsteoWrap; and OsteoVive Plus, a growth factor enriched cellular bone matrix.

