Sidoti Upgrades Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) to Buy

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Sidoti from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Hyster-Yale Materials Handling alerts:

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HY opened at $22.58 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $382.08 million, a PE ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 1.13. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling has a fifty-two week low of $20.99 and a fifty-two week high of $51.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Institutional Trading of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling ( NYSE:HY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($1.15) earnings per share for the quarter. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a negative return on equity of 46.64% and a negative net margin of 6.81%. The company had revenue of $895.40 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the first quarter worth about $383,000. Winslow Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,732,000 after buying an additional 2,359 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 86.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 356,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,840,000 after buying an additional 165,140 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 55.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 39,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 13,908 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 22.0% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 48,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 8,817 shares in the last quarter. 43.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. It manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. The company markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.