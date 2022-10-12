Sidoti Upgrades Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) to Buy

Posted by on Oct 12th, 2022

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HYGet Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Sidoti from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HY opened at $22.58 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $382.08 million, a PE ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 1.13. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling has a fifty-two week low of $20.99 and a fifty-two week high of $51.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HYGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($1.15) earnings per share for the quarter. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a negative return on equity of 46.64% and a negative net margin of 6.81%. The company had revenue of $895.40 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the first quarter worth about $383,000. Winslow Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,732,000 after buying an additional 2,359 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 86.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 356,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,840,000 after buying an additional 165,140 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 55.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 39,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 13,908 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 22.0% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 48,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 8,817 shares in the last quarter. 43.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. It manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. The company markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

Recommended Stories

The Fly logo

Receive News & Ratings for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.