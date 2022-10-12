Signata (SATA) Trading 28% Higher This Week

Signata (SATA) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 12th. During the last seven days, Signata has traded up 28% against the US dollar. One Signata token can currently be bought for about $0.0383 or 0.00000200 BTC on popular exchanges. Signata has a total market cap of $2.73 million and approximately $573.00 worth of Signata was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002940 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000784 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00010845 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000070 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070244 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10738546 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00034158 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Signata Profile

Signata was first traded on March 30th, 2021. Signata’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 71,260,435 tokens. Signata’s official message board is blog.congruentlabs.co. Signata’s official website is signata.net. Signata’s official Twitter account is @signataofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Signata Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Signata (SATA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Signata has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 71,260,434.61082019 in circulation. The last known price of Signata is 0.03783363 USD and is up 0.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $1,803.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://signata.net.”

