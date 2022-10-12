Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the semiconductor producer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SIMO. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology to a “positive” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $114.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.17.

Get Silicon Motion Technology alerts:

Silicon Motion Technology Price Performance

Silicon Motion Technology stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 568,888. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.13. Silicon Motion Technology has a one year low of $58.17 and a one year high of $98.65.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Silicon Motion Technology

Silicon Motion Technology ( NASDAQ:SIMO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $252.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.42 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 33.80% and a net margin of 21.92%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Silicon Motion Technology will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SIMO. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 127.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 454 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. Alta Advisers Ltd increased its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd now owns 2,009 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 197.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,069 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Motion Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Motion Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Motion Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.