Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) Stock Holdings Raised by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,635 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. owned about 0.09% of Simpson Manufacturing worth $3,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Lindenwold Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 2,262 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,757 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 325 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. 89.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Simpson Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In other news, CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,004,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SSD opened at $78.94 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $90.90 and a 200-day moving average of $99.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.18. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.96 and a twelve month high of $141.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The construction company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by ($0.02). Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 27.51% and a net margin of 17.44%. The company had revenue of $593.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.59%.

Simpson Manufacturing Company Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

