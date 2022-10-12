Singapore Exchange Limited (OTCMKTS:SPXCY) Declares Dividend of $0.81

Singapore Exchange Limited (OTCMKTS:SPXCY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, October 1st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of 0.8098 per share on Friday, November 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th.
Singapore Exchange Stock Performance
Singapore Exchange stock opened at $95.50 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.81. Singapore Exchange has a 1-year low of $94.85 and a 1-year high of $111.50.
Singapore Exchange Company Profile
