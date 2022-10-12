SinglePoint (OTCMKTS:SINGD) Shares Down 2.3%

Shares of SinglePoint, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SINGD – Get Rating) were down 2.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.10 and last traded at $0.11. Approximately 246,213 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 1,238,776 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.11.

SinglePoint Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.14.

About SinglePoint

SinglePoint, Inc, a technology and acquisition company, provides hemp manufacturing, renewable energy, and payments solutions in the United States. The company engages in the retail distribution of proprietary in-house or hemp cigarette brands and non-cannibalistic private label products from other CBD manufactures; and provision of solar installation and financing brokerage services.

