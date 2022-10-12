SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT) Shares Down 5.3%

SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT – Get Rating) shares traded down 5.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.64 and last traded at $4.64. 9,429 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 560,747 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.90.
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $763.03 million, a PE ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.
SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter. SiriusPoint had a negative return on equity of 20.34% and a negative net margin of 22.91%. The business had revenue of $473.10 million during the quarter.
SiriusPoint Ltd. provides multi-line insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Reinsurance, and Insurance & Services. The Reinsurance segment provides coverage to various product lines, which includes aviation and space, casualty, contingency, credit and bond, marine and energy, mortgage, and property to insurance and reinsurance companies, government entities, and other risk bearing vehicles.
