SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT) Shares Down 5.3%

SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT – Get Rating) shares traded down 5.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.64 and last traded at $4.64. 9,429 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 560,747 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.90.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $763.03 million, a PE ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter. SiriusPoint had a negative return on equity of 20.34% and a negative net margin of 22.91%. The business had revenue of $473.10 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in SiriusPoint in the first quarter worth about $25,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in SiriusPoint in the second quarter worth about $34,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in SiriusPoint by 83.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in SiriusPoint by 250.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 5,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in SiriusPoint in the second quarter worth about $62,000. 57.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SiriusPoint Ltd. provides multi-line insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Reinsurance, and Insurance & Services. The Reinsurance segment provides coverage to various product lines, which includes aviation and space, casualty, contingency, credit and bond, marine and energy, mortgage, and property to insurance and reinsurance companies, government entities, and other risk bearing vehicles.

