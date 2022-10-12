Skylands Capital LLC Makes New $155,000 Investment in Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR)

Skylands Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 8,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blucora by 177.5% in the first quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 4,398 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,813 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Blucora by 45.3% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 222,328 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,347,000 after acquiring an additional 69,331 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Blucora in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,960,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Blucora by 228.6% in the first quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 272,316 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,324,000 after acquiring an additional 189,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Saltoro Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Blucora in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,662,000. 95.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BCOR stock opened at $19.07 on Wednesday. Blucora, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.10 and a 12 month high of $23.36. The firm has a market cap of $910.52 million, a PE ratio of 42.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.60.

Blucora ( NASDAQ:BCOR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The information services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. Blucora had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The business had revenue of $256.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Blucora, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BCOR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Blucora in a report on Monday, July 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Blucora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, tax professionals, financial advisors, and certified public accounting firms in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

