Sleep Country Canada (OTCMKTS:SCCAF) Price Target Cut to C$33.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Sleep Country Canada (OTCMKTS:SCCAF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by TD Securities from C$39.00 to C$33.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SCCAF. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$38.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Sleep Country Canada Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SCCAF remained flat at $16.23 during trading on Tuesday. Sleep Country Canada has a 1 year low of $15.76 and a 1 year high of $31.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.33.

Sleep Country Canada Company Profile

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc engages in retailing mattress and bedding-related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillowcases, platforms, metal frames, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

