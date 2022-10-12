SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

SLRC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of SLR Investment from $19.00 to $16.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Hovde Group decreased their target price on SLR Investment to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered SLR Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $18.50 to $16.50 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Oppenheimer lowered SLR Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Compass Point decreased their price objective on SLR Investment to $15.75 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.04.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLRC opened at $12.68 on Wednesday. SLR Investment has a twelve month low of $12.08 and a twelve month high of $20.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.50 and its 200 day moving average is $15.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $694.52 million, a PE ratio of 60.76 and a beta of 1.10.

SLR Investment ( NASDAQ:SLRC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. SLR Investment had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 7.33%. The company had revenue of $42.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.86 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SLR Investment will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SLR Investment during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SLR Investment during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of SLR Investment during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of SLR Investment during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management grew its position in SLR Investment by 76.0% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 2,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.73% of the company’s stock.

SLR Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, general refinancing, growth capital and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies.

