Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) Short Interest Down 80.0% in September

Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFKY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 80.0% from the September 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 111,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

SMFKY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Smurfit Kappa Group from €45.00 ($45.92) to €48.00 ($48.98) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Smurfit Kappa Group from €40.80 ($41.63) to €43.00 ($43.88) in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Smurfit Kappa Group from GBX 4,400 ($53.17) to GBX 4,500 ($54.37) in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Smurfit Kappa Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd.

SMFKY traded down $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,481. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.36. Smurfit Kappa Group has a 12 month low of $26.74 and a 12 month high of $58.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.2086 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a yield of 3.03%.

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates through two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, e-commerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products; composite cardboard tubes, bags, and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

