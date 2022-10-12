Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) is Privium Fund Management B.V.’s 4th Largest Position

Privium Fund Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 31.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 99,150 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,500 shares during the period. Snowflake accounts for approximately 4.6% of Privium Fund Management B.V.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Privium Fund Management B.V.’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $13,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SC US Ttgp LTD. grew its position in shares of Snowflake by 13.5% during the first quarter. SC US Ttgp LTD. now owns 13,709,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,141,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634,929 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Snowflake by 18.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,379,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,607,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751,250 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Snowflake by 4.5% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,122,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,632,004,000 after purchasing an additional 306,258 shares in the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC grew its position in shares of Snowflake by 13.6% during the first quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 6,841,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,655,000 after purchasing an additional 821,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Snowflake by 24.2% during the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,367,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,041 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Stock Performance

NYSE:SNOW traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $154.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,730,949. The company has a market capitalization of $49.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.75 and a beta of 0.98. Snowflake Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.26 and a 12 month high of $405.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $174.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.34.

Insider Transactions at Snowflake

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $497.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.03 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 12.57% and a negative net margin of 41.25%. As a group, analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 1,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.73, for a total transaction of $239,573.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $433,933.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total value of $299,012.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,591,296.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 1,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.73, for a total value of $239,573.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,217 shares in the company, valued at $433,933.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,599 shares of company stock valued at $669,710. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $120.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $164.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Snowflake currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $216.67.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

