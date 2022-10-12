SocialGood (SG) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $549,727.00

SocialGood (SG) traded up 11.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. One SocialGood token can now be purchased for about $0.0601 or 0.00000314 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, SocialGood has traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar. SocialGood has a market capitalization of $549,727.00 and $301,448.00 worth of SocialGood was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

SocialGood Token Profile

SocialGood’s launch date was March 20th, 2018. SocialGood’s total supply is 9,925,753 tokens. SocialGood’s official Twitter account is @socialgood_inc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SocialGood is socialgood.inc.

SocialGood Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SocialGood (SG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. SocialGood has a current supply of 9,925,752.73 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of SocialGood is 0.05932165 USD and is up 8.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $306,563.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://socialgood.inc/.”

