Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) Short Interest Up 2,400.0% in September

Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, an increase of 2,400.0% from the September 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Sodexo from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Sodexo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Sodexo from €93.00 ($94.90) to €94.00 ($95.92) in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Sodexo from €100.00 ($102.04) to €90.00 ($91.84) in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Sodexo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sodexo has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.00.

Get Sodexo alerts:

Sodexo Stock Performance

Shares of SDXAY stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.81. 32,750 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,646. Sodexo has a fifty-two week low of $13.51 and a fifty-two week high of $20.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.32.

About Sodexo

Sodexo SA develops, manages, and delivers on-site, benefits and rewards, and personal and home services worldwide. It provides various on-site services, including business and administration, which covers corporate, energy and resources, government and agencies, sports and leisure, and other customers; healthcare and seniors; and education services comprising schools and universities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sodexo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sodexo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.