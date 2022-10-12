Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) Shares Down 2.6%

Shares of Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL – Get Rating) were down 2.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.50 and last traded at $4.81. Approximately 23,626 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 94% from the average daily volume of 12,152 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.94.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Sol-Gel Technologies from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th.

Sol-Gel Technologies Stock Down 0.6 %

The stock has a market cap of $112.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.82.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Sol-Gel Technologies ( NASDAQ:SLGL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.09. Sol-Gel Technologies had a net margin of 28.91% and a return on equity of 19.41%. The company had revenue of $3.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sol-Gel Technologies stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL – Get Rating) by 25.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,492 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,631 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.23% of Sol-Gel Technologies worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Sol-Gel Technologies

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing topical dermatological drug products based on its proprietary microencapsulation delivery system in Israel. The company's lead product candidates include Twyneo, a novel, once-daily, non-antibiotic topical cream which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; Epsolay, a once-daily topical cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea; SGT-210, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of palmoplantar keratoderma; and Erlotinib, Tapinarof, and roflumilast to treat psoriasis and other medical conditions.

