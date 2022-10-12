Sologenic 24 Hour Volume Reaches $9.71 Million (SOLO)

Sologenic (SOLO) traded up 12.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 12th. One Sologenic token can now be bought for about $0.39 or 0.00002041 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Sologenic has a total market cap of $155.80 million and $9.71 million worth of Sologenic was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Sologenic has traded up 131.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002945 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000318 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,290.76 or 0.27609185 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000748 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010783 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000071 BTC.

About Sologenic

Sologenic was first traded on March 2nd, 2020. Sologenic’s total supply is 399,947,699 tokens and its circulating supply is 399,870,594 tokens. Sologenic’s official Twitter account is @realsologenic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Sologenic is https://reddit.com/r/sologenic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sologenic’s official website is www.sologenic.org.

Buying and Selling Sologenic

According to CryptoCompare, “Sologenic (SOLO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sologenic has a current supply of 399,947,699. The last known price of Sologenic is 0.33981198 USD and is up 37.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 29 active market(s) with $6,352,852.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.sologenic.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sologenic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sologenic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sologenic using one of the exchanges listed above.

