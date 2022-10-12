Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Sotherly Hotels to $2.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th.

Get Sotherly Hotels alerts:

Sotherly Hotels Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of SOHO stock opened at $1.93 on Wednesday. Sotherly Hotels has a 1 year low of $1.48 and a 1 year high of $3.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.54 million, a P/E ratio of -27.57 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sotherly Hotels

Institutional Trading of Sotherly Hotels

In other Sotherly Hotels news, Chairman Andrew Sims sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.14, for a total transaction of $64,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SOHO. State Street Corp increased its stake in Sotherly Hotels by 69.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 7,345 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Seneca House Advisors acquired a new stake in Sotherly Hotels during the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Sotherly Hotels by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 61,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 12,932 shares during the last quarter. 16.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sotherly Hotels

(Get Rating)

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Currently, the Company's portfolio consists of investments in twelve hotel properties, comprising 3,156 rooms, as well as interests in two condominium hotels and their associated rental programs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sotherly Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sotherly Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.