Sourceless Price Tops $0.0085 on Exchanges (STR)

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 12th. One Sourceless token can currently be bought for about $0.0085 or 0.00000044 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Sourceless has a total market capitalization of $178.64 million and $54,671.00 worth of Sourceless was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Sourceless has traded 16.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,150.16 or 0.99998994 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00006404 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003317 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 28.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001724 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002764 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.08 or 0.00042202 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.54 or 0.00060251 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00005361 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022963 BTC.

Sourceless Token Profile

Sourceless (STR) is a token. It was first traded on January 19th, 2021. Sourceless’ total supply is 63,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens. Sourceless’ official website is sourceless.io. The Reddit community for Sourceless is https://reddit.com/r/sourcelessblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sourceless’ official Twitter account is @sourcelessb and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Sourceless is sourcelessblockchain.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Sourceless

According to CryptoCompare, “Sourceless (STR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sourceless has a current supply of 63,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Sourceless is 0.00850688 USD and is down -1.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $45,792.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sourceless.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sourceless directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sourceless should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sourceless using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

