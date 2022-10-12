Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Southside Bancshares to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Southside Bancshares to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBSI traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.16. 198 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,451. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.62. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 0.57. Southside Bancshares has a 12 month low of $35.30 and a 12 month high of $45.36.

Southside Bancshares ( NASDAQ:SBSI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $63.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.59 million. Southside Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 40.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Southside Bancshares will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Southside Bancshares news, insider Cindy Blackstone sold 2,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.44, for a total value of $79,077.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,021 shares in the company, valued at $79,708.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Southside Bancshares by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,758,431 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $194,286,000 after acquiring an additional 88,082 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Southside Bancshares by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,279,542 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,244,000 after buying an additional 50,056 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Southside Bancshares by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,262,771 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,559,000 after buying an additional 12,168 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southside Bancshares by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 602,085 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,530,000 after buying an additional 13,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Southside Bancshares by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 310,051 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,602,000 after buying an additional 6,493 shares in the last quarter. 52.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

