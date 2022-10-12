SPDR STOXX Europe 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEU) Trading Down 0.6%

SPDR STOXX Europe 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEU – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 0.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $28.84 and last traded at $28.98. Approximately 36,177 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 43,056 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.15.

SPDR STOXX Europe 50 ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.27 and its 200-day moving average is $34.12.

SPDR STOXX Europe 50 ETF Company Profile

SPDR STOXX Europe 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Stoxx 50 ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the STOXX Europe 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the largest companies across all components of the 20 STOXX Europe 600 Supersector Indexes.

